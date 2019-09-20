Here's How Babies, Puppies and Kristen Bell Are Helping Build This Company's Success

Jessica Abo sits down with the co-president of the creative agency Brains on Fire to discuss how brands can talk to today's consumer.

September 20, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For the team at Brains on Fire, taking care of their people, is at the heart of everything they do.

“We specialize in branding and identity and also what we like to call community centered marketing. We're also a B Corporation, which is fairly unique for an agency. That really simply means that we just believe business can be used as a force for good in the world; and, we'd like to help our clients do some of that good,” Benjamin Hart, Co-President of Brains on Fire, said. It’s a philosophy that extends to their employees as well.

“We actually have a policy where you can bring your baby to work for the first six months, or until they can crawl, which creates for a very fun and sometimes crazy work environment. We also have a lot of puppies and dogs in the office, so it's a very, very cute office. Not great for meetings all the time, but pretty cute.”

Being family friendly and caring about family life extends to a recent project Brains on Fire spearheaded. “We recently launched a new baby products brand called Hello Bello. It launched in February of 2019, and we launched in just about every Walmart and at hellobello.com,” Hart said.

“We launched Hello Bello with some really clear messaging, Premium For All and that simply meant that we believe premium natural products should be accessible to everybody. The product line consists of premium ingredient products that are available for about a third of the cost as our direct competitors,” Hart explained. “We just thought there was a fundamental unfairness in the marketplace. We believe that parents shouldn't have to choose between what's good for their baby and what's good for their budget; and, that really clear messaging along with a pretty robust brand identity, I think has contributed to the early success of the brand.”

To help your brand be successful, Hart shared his advice with Jessica Abo on how you can be successful in today’s marketplace and clearly communicate with your consumers.