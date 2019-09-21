Reverse Engineering the Career You Want

Spencer Rubin, the founder and CEO of Melt Shop, talks about the path he followed to create a career in the restaurant business.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Spencer Rubin, the founder and CEO of Melt Shop, discusses his path in the hospitality industry and how he worked to gain the experience needed to excel as the leader of a rapidly expanding fast-casual restaurant chain. Rubin tells a story about getting his first job in catering and also expresses his opinion that entrepreneurs need to focus on both the amount of runway they have and the effort they put into their business.

Rubin and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss how entrepreneurs can utilize education and experience to build a business, how they view partnerships and the value that comes with understanding every aspect of a business.