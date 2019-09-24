How This Football Play Can Help You Become a Better Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs in need of inspiration need not look further than a Sunday football game.

September 24, 2019

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose discusses a parallel between football and meeting your goals. Rose says when it comes to hacking your wealth, posessing a "blitz" mentality can only help.

Rose says that when he tried something new and failed, he learned the most. During this process, Rose consistenty told himself to keep putting in the effort, which he likens to blitzing in football. The metaphor is helpful in that it teaches the importance of aggressively pushing forward, no matter the circumstances.

To hear more about how football relates to the entrepreneurial journey, click the video.

