Working Your Way Up in Sports Media

This sports anchor and radio host shares his thoughts on the evolution of new media and how to capture an audience's attention.

September 26, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sports anchor and radio host Fred Roggin talks about the progression of his career in radio and television and how the media landscape has evolved as technology has changed. Roggin discusses taking low-paying jobs because they gave him the opportunity to call local sports, as well as his approach to finding a job in media.

Fred Roggin and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss topics such as the desire to improve every single day, why packaging and marketing are what set content apart and adapting content for multiple platforms. The pair also chat about why immediacy and urgency are strong emotional appeals for an audience.

