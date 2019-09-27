The Indicators That a Market Crash Is Approaching
In this video, Entrpreneur Network partner Phil Town discusses the signs and implications of a market crash. Some of the economic forces and events, Town explains, that are pushing and stemming from the predicted downturn include the following:
- A trade war with China
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped for the second time within one year
- The largest economies in the world are shrinking, including the U.S. and Germany
- The Federal Reserve cutting interest rates
Click the video to hear more from Phil Town about the implications of an upcoming crash.
