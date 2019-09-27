The Indicators That a Market Crash Is Approaching

Phil Town describes the economic and global forces that point to a crash and what it could mean for individual investors.

In this video, Entrpreneur Network partner Phil Town discusses the signs and implications of a market crash. Some of the economic forces and events, Town explains, that are pushing and stemming from the predicted downturn include the following:

A trade war with China

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped for the second time within one year

The largest economies in the world are shrinking, including the U.S. and Germany

The Federal Reserve cutting interest rates

