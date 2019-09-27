stock market

The Indicators That a Market Crash Is Approaching

Phil Town describes the economic and global forces that point to a crash and what it could mean for individual investors.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrpreneur Network partner Phil Town discusses the signs and implications of a market crash. Some of the economic forces and events, Town explains, that are pushing and stemming from the predicted downturn include the following:

  • A trade war with China
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped for the second time within one year 
  • The largest economies in the world are shrinking, including the U.S. and Germany
  • The Federal Reserve cutting interest rates

Click the video to hear more from Phil Town about the implications of an upcoming crash. 

Related: Want to Make Smart Investments? Use These Expert Tips.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, ewitducation and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur