This Backup Quarterback Prepares Himself for Any Opportunity, and Now It's Paying Off

Kyle Allen, the 23 year-old NFL quarterback for the Carolina Panthers, shares insights on how he prepares himself to make the most of the chances he's given.

September 29, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Kyle Allen, an NFL quarterback for the Carolina Panthers, talks about what he’s learned from some of the highs and lows he’s experienced, both as a student-athlete in college and now as a professional QB, as well as why it is so crucial to be prepared for sudden opportunities that may come your way.

Allen and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss a range of topics, such as what it is like for a college athlete to decide to transfer, the best way to handle the outside perspectives of others and why Kyle’s best piece of advice is to "be where your feet are."

