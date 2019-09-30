Growth

Advice, Tips and Tricks for New Entrepreneurs

If you're interested in making the gamble, entrepreneurship can be extremely fulfilling.
In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy discusses how there has never been a better time to start a business. Here are a few helpful tips to make the jump. 

  1. Evaluate your idea. Look at whether your idea is fueled by passion, which a business can rely solely on, or money, which may not illicit enough interest that you'll be able to stick with it. 
  2. Research and understand your target market. 
  3. Be willing to work hard. When you are the person who runs the entirety of a business, you will find yourself in charge of doing everything from sales to cleaning the office.
  4. Adapt and change to new circumstances as they come along. 

Click the video to hear all of Brian Tracy's tips. 

