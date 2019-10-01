Creativity

Why Developing Your Creativity Is Actually Practical

This video breaks down the principles of creativity.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Creator, The Jordan Harbinger Show
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Life isn’t about finding fulfillment and success, it’s about creating it. The good news? Creativity isn’t a skill. It’s a habit, mindset and practical lever that transforms our lives and delivers vitality to everything we do. Creativity has the power to change everything, and whether or not you think of yourself as a creative person, you do have that power. We all do.

On this episode, Entrepreneur Network partner Jordan Harbinger is joined by Chase Jarvis, author of Creative Calling: Establish a Daily Practice, Infuse Your World with Meaning, and Succeed in Work + Life. Chase is adamant that creativity is not only a must-have for those of us who want to stay sane and live out our potential, but also that creativity and creative pursuit are, at the end of the day, practical as hell. Whether you’re trying to just complete a creative project or become a professional creator yourself, this episode will give you some tools to make it happen.

Watch a preview above, or check out the full episode on The Jordan Harbinger Show YouTube channel here

Related: How Kobe Bryant's Legendary Drive Pushes Him, Even After Retiring From the NBA

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur