Why Developing Your Creativity Is Actually Practical

October 1, 2019 2 min read

Life isn’t about finding fulfillment and success, it’s about creating it. The good news? Creativity isn’t a skill. It’s a habit, mindset and practical lever that transforms our lives and delivers vitality to everything we do. Creativity has the power to change everything, and whether or not you think of yourself as a creative person, you do have that power. We all do.

On this episode, Entrepreneur Network partner Jordan Harbinger is joined by Chase Jarvis, author of Creative Calling: Establish a Daily Practice, Infuse Your World with Meaning, and Succeed in Work + Life. Chase is adamant that creativity is not only a must-have for those of us who want to stay sane and live out our potential, but also that creativity and creative pursuit are, at the end of the day, practical as hell. Whether you’re trying to just complete a creative project or become a professional creator yourself, this episode will give you some tools to make it happen.

