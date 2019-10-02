Why Growing Your Wealth Means More Than Simply Saving

Wealth-building is not just about cutting excess spending.

October 2, 2019 2 min read

Building wealth can be a difficult beast to tackle. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose discusses why saving through cutting costs is drastically different than building wealth for the long-term.

Jeff Rose recognizes that many people are living paycheck to paycheck. This can be a frustrating lifestyle, but if you truly want to break out of it, it's important to set your sights on the right strategy. Instead of continuously trying to save money, focus on boosting your bottom line when possible.

It might be difficult logistically to get started, but try to shift your mode of thinking from cutting spending to developing abundance. In order to make money, you may need to take on a second job, work more on your side hustle or ask for a raise. Whatever method will work to boost your earnings, tackle the process task by task. If you pursue one unique new step every day, you will soon be on your way to developing a higher income and begin building wealth.

