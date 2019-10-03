Leadership Skills

Evaluate Your Own Leadership Abilities With This One Question

Would you be excited to work for someone like yourself?
In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mike Phillips talks about looking inward to determine your capacities as a leader. 

Ask whether you would follow yourself. To answer this question truthfully, Phillips explains, you must have a sense of humility and a willingness to grow your business. Responding to this question with honesty and objectivity is key. 

After, think about the the type of person you would be excited to follow. Phillips mentions most people are looking for someone who can create a consistent, positive outlook for a company, along with generation the passion and enthusiasm to motivate a team. 

Click the video to hear more. 

