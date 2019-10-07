Entrepreneur Mindset

Self-Confidence Is the Best Motivation for Chasing Your Goals

Believe in yourself, and you'll get there eventually.
VIP Contributor
Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International, Speaker and Author
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy asks a simple question: What difference would it make in your life if you had unshakeable confidence?

To achieve your biggest aspirations, you must live your life consistently, following your most important values and your highest goals with utmost confidence.

Click the video to hear more. 

Latest on Entrepreneur