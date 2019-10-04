Depression

Why the Self-Help Industry Has Depression Wrong

Self-help ideas can help some people, but they don't always help everyone.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you’ve ever wondered why self-help works for some, but not for others, especially when one is battling depression, this is essential viewing. In this cinematic video, Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel shares his own experience with depression, and why he believes the self-help industry has gotten it seriously wrong.

Want to become unstoppable in business and in life? Take this 60-second quiz now to find out what's really holding you back, and be sure to grab a copy of Angel's new book, Unstoppable, today.

Related: 'Why Can't I Focus?' Here's What the Science Says.

