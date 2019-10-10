Why a Stint in Prison Taught This Entrepreneur the Meaning of Freedom

This transformation coach breaks down how to change your mindset and change your life.

October 10, 2019

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Transformation coach, author and motivational speaker Garrain Jones shares the lessons he learned from experiences in a French prison and how advice from a homeless man forever changed his perspective on life. Jones dives into topics such as the influence of his parents on his life.

In this episode, Jones and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss the impact that a positive mindset has on your ability to manifest what you desire, the right approach to dealing with loss or hardships, and how to clear your connection to whatever sources of inspiration.

