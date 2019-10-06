This Cancer Survivor Says You Should Pursue Significance, Not Success

Here's how Rob Vaka coaches others to achieve their goals.

October 6, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Rob Vaka, director of Player Engagement for SignaturePro, shares his thoughts on how so-called negative events can allow us to develop clarity and purpose when approached with the right mindset, as well as what it takes to impact the lives of others. The cancer survivor talks about how his experience changed his perspective and how he teaches what he learned.

Vaka and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss a range of topics such as why pursuing “success” can cloud your decision-making, the importance of being self-aware enough to make adjustments and what it means to truly live a life of significance.

Related: Why a Stint in Prison Taught This Entrepreneur the Meaning of Freedom