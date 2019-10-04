Entrepreneur Mindset

How to Succeed In Business by Thinking Like an Outsider

Jessica Abo sits down with the CEO and founder of Good Mylk Co. to talk about the company's success.
"I got really sick years ago and it came down to processed food," Brooke Rewa, CEO and founder of Good Mylk Co., told Entrepreneur Network partner Jessica Abo. "Started cutting out processed food and the last thing I looked at was my box of almond milk. I thought because it was plant-based it was healthy. They are marketed that way, certainly. And when I finally turned over the box and looked the ingredients, I was shocked."

That led her to launch Good Mylk Co. "At Good Mylk Co., we like to say we are disrupting a category by scaling homemade plant-based milk. And what I mean when I say homemade is all of our products are real food ingredients, no binders, preservatives, oils, no processing. They are products that you can make at home if you had time. So the end result is something that's super nutritious and tasty as if you made it yourself."

Today, Good Mylk Co.'s products are in more than 150 specialty coffee shops like Blue Bottle, La Colombe, Soho House and Verve Coffee. "We've doubled our revenue year over year, so this year we're hoping to do just under four million," Rewa said. Rewa shared how being an outsider helped her succeed and why thinking like an outsider when it comes to your business can help you, too.

