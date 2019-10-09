6 Skills That Can Help You Accrue Wealth

Prioritizing your time and developing new habits can help you earn more and save more.

October 9, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose discusses six skills that can help you achieve wealth.

Start with improving your mentality. Rose makes clear that if you want to be wealthy, you cannot tell yourself you will be broke indefinitely. Moreover, you cannot constantly believe that circumstances are conspiring against you.

In order to become wealthy, you must be brave enough to stand tall during moments of low confidence. Big dreams may make you seem different, but there the end result can be wonderful. Here are a handful of skills Rose has picked up that can add to your wealth.

Make solid goals and revisit them on a reguar basis. Start with two types of goals: three goals for the day and three goals you want to achieve by the week's end. Then, evaluate yourself at the end of the day or week. Express gratitude. Telling someone "thank you" is extremely powerful. Shake hands with the person you are communicating with (and don't forget to make eye contact).

Click the video to hear all of the skills Jeff Rose says sets individuals up for financial success.

