Why Starting a Business Late in Life May Be Smarter Than Starting Early

If you want to achieve your dreams, never give up.

October 14, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy says it is never too late to realign your thinking and shoot for success, so start by telling yourself just that: It's not too late.

Next, write down your goals. By seeing your goals on paper, you will crystallize the things you want to do and breathe life into the idea. You don't legitimately know what your goal is until you can describe it on paper.

Don't forget to make a plan. Tracy says that if you fail to plan, you plan to fail. A designated structure helps to determine if a goal is possible according to a set timeline. Moreover, a plan helps you to see all the moving parts and weigh the upsides and downsides of each; this judgment is more cemented when you start a business at a later age, says Tracy.

Finally, never give up and exercise your self-will constantly. How dedicated and how far you're willing to go toward a goals is sign of how much you truly want it.

Click the video to hear all eight tips for achieving goals at any stage of life.

