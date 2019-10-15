Why Your Plan B is Better Than Plan A

Are you willing to adapt your initial plans to fit new situations?

October 15, 2019 1 min read

David McCourt, founder and chairman of Granahan McCourt Capital and author of Total Rethink, shares his thoughts with Entrepreneur Network partner David Meltzer on the importance of adapting your initial plans, some of the flaws with "big business" today and how to find common ground when dealing with individuals who have different viewpoints.

