Your Excuses, Not Your Setbacks, Are the Biggest Obstacles to Achieving Your Goals

Take ownership of your aspirations and responsibilities.

October 14, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield wants you to stop complaining and take responsibility for your life. Stop focusing on the negative aspects of life. Even when having an argument, concentrate on the positive characteristics of the other person. If you're able to do this, you will discover your ability to rise above the argument and see, once again, why this particular person actually means a lot to you.

Don't get bogged down by all of the problems that crop up in life. Focus on solutions instead.

