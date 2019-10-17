Viral Video Guru on the Evolution of Retail From Brick-and-Mortar to Social Media

Entrepreneur Network partner Alex Ragir talks about building a digital media company with the founder and CEO of Jungle Creations.

October 17, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this edition of The Rough Cut, Entrepreneur Network partner Alex Ragir stops by Jungle Creations’ office in East London to speak with Jamie Bolding, the 27-year-old founder and CEO. They discussed the social-media success story that Bolding created with his first brand Viral Thread (VT), expanding to a 140 people multi-brand conglomerate, and how Jungle Creations has diversified its revenue streams — making more money from the audience it's built and using other platforms.

To watch the full interview, click here.

