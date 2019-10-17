Retail

Viral Video Guru on the Evolution of Retail From Brick-and-Mortar to Social Media

Entrepreneur Network partner Alex Ragir talks about building a digital media company with the founder and CEO of Jungle Creations.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Co-founder of Storyhunter, Award-Winning Journalist and Filmmaker
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this edition of The Rough Cut, Entrepreneur Network partner Alex Ragir stops by Jungle Creations’ office in East London to speak with Jamie Bolding, the 27-year-old founder and CEO. They discussed the social-media success story that Bolding created with his first brand Viral Thread (VT), expanding to a 140 people multi-brand conglomerate, and how Jungle Creations has diversified its revenue streams — making more money from the audience it's built and using other platforms.

To watch the full interview, click here.

Related: The Weather Channel's Editor-in-Chief Offers Advice to Aspiring Journalists

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur