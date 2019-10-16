Collaboration Helps This CEO Remain Passionate About Entrepreneurship

The founder of this video network emphasizes the incredible power of forming partnerships in business.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars speaks with Lynnwood Bibbens, the CEO and co-founder of ReachTV.

Bibbens discusses how ReachTV consumption has changed in recent years. The platform is particularly interesting to those who have some spare time and are hanging out in airports. The content on ReachTV is formatted to be viewed in short-form installments — ideal for busy individuals who are traveling on a regular basis.

Lynnwood also discusses how ReachTV followed an unconventional route and did not acquire a library of video content before its launch. Instead, the content provider focused on creating a linear video platform with an engaged audience. Bibbens is able to achieve his goals by focusing on collaboration.

