Personal Finance

How to Manage and Balance Your Family Finances With a Single Income Stream

Here's how to live and properly talk with your partner about subsisting on one household income.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town discusses how to save money for your goals when you only have one source of income. Town recommends the following:

  1. Create a strict budget. The budget will be divided into three categories:
    1. Essentials
    2. Investing
    3. Non-essentials
  2. Communicate with your partner. Often, the partner who is not earning an income can feel left out. In order to balance this dynamic, the individual who is earning the majority of the money can pass the management of the money over to his or her partner. 
  3. Keep your lifestyle in check. Spend within a reasonable budget on the essential and non-essential items. Town emphasizes there is a unique merit to buying items used — in fact, his own childhood experiences buying used items helped instill values within him oto last his lifetime.
  4. Don't accumulate unecessary debt. However, you should spend on necessary debt, like buying a dependable home or educating yourself to climb the career ladder.

Click the video to hear all of Phil Town's tips on living on a single income stream. 

Related: The Right Moment to Buy a Stock at a Great Price

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, ewitducation and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur