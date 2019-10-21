How the Away Luggage Line CEO Thinks About Customer Service

The make-up of the company's team is key to forwarding the company's pursuits.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars and host Gregg Greenberg speak with the CEO and co-founder of Away, Steph Korey. Korey says the company's signature suicases were an answer to the question, "What would it take to design a high-quality, lifetime-warranty suitcase that would fit into a frequent traveler's busy lifestyle?"

Korey also talks about the experience of entrepreneurship, and that the best reason to work for yourself is to work with a fantastic team. She explains that each of her team members is focused on the Away customer experience, concentrating on making the entire process of purchase and use seamless. Moreover, like Korey, each member of the Away team is passionate about travel and committed to the detail-oriented nature of the company.

