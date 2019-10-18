Time Management Reflects How You Prioritize Your Life

You can't meet your expectations if you don't maximize your time.

October 18, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy says you will grow "according to the demands you place on yourself." In order to achieve your goals, time management must be part of your success strategy. Remember, time is your scarcest and most finite resource.

Whenever you can, hire others to complete tasks of lower value so you have more time to concentrate on your family and significant work tasks.

Brian Tracy recommends monitoring your time usage so you do not look back at your day and realize you wasted it. Before entering into a new job or relationship, ask yourself, "How much of my time am I willing to spend on this?"

Click the video to hear more from Brian Tracy about maximizing your time.

