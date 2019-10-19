What Are Esports, and How Do I Monetize Them?

Ann Hand, CEO of Super League Gaming, shares her thoughts on the growth of esports and how important it is to create a community for the diverse range of gamers.

October 19, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ann Hand, CEO at Super League Gaming, talks about her early career, working for traditional big enterprise companies in oil and gas before venturing into the startup space, eventually landing as the CEO of the first esports company to trade on Wall Street.

Hand and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss how they learned about the vast opportunities in the esports space and how they explain what esports are to people who don’t understand the appeal of competitive video games. The pair also discuss the importance of creating an accepting community for the 2.6 billion amateur gamers in the world.

Related: How to Manage a Business With Courage