How to Deal With a Small Margin of Error

Robbie Gould, placekicker for the San Francisco 49ers, shares his thoughts on using your vision to prepare yourself for the challenges ahead.

October 20, 2019 1 min read

San Francisco 49ers placekicker Robbie Gould talks about some of the challenges that come with playing his position, including an expectation of perfection, as well as how the mental preparation for football is similar to entrepreneurship.

Robbie Gould and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss the calm mindset Gould developed to achieve such great success as an NFL kicker and how he has learned to seize the moment when under pressure. As Gould ventures into the world of entrepreneurship with his venture Eventlify, the pair discuss the vision needed in order to lead a football team and a startup.

