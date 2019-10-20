Sports

How to Deal With a Small Margin of Error

Robbie Gould, placekicker for the San Francisco 49ers, shares his thoughts on using your vision to prepare yourself for the challenges ahead.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

San Francisco 49ers placekicker Robbie Gould talks about some of the challenges that come with playing his position, including an expectation of perfection, as well as how the mental preparation for football is similar to entrepreneurship.

Robbie Gould and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss the calm mindset Gould developed to achieve such great success as an NFL kicker and how he has learned to seize the moment when under pressure. As Gould ventures into the world of entrepreneurship with his venture Eventlify, the pair discuss the vision needed in order to lead a football team and a startup.

Related: What Are Esports, and How Do I Monetize Them?

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur