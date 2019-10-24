Personal Finance

The Secret to Getting a Job That Pays 6 Figures

The marketing guru talks about how he reached six figures.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Contributor
CEO, Single Grain. Founder, Growth Everywhere.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu discusses how he landed a six-figure marketing job. 

Siu talks about how the first marketing job he landed, which he eventually turned into a six-figure job, began as a freelance gig. Over time, with relentless commitment and engagement as a freelancer with the company, he secured the full-time position. However, that meant he needed to move to the company's location in Philadelphia. 

Though the opportunity seemed tempting, especially from a financial perspective, he realized he would not enjoy living in the location of his new job. Philadelphia did not, as Siu puts it, fit his personality, and he suspected would not make him happy. By reaching this realization, it became evident to Siu it's not all about money when you secure a high-paying marketing job, though it is possible to do so. 

Click the video to hear more. 

Related: How Modern Marketing Will Change In the Next Few Years

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon FireRokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur