Goals

What Is Your Frog? This Exercise Will Help You Rid Yourself of Mental Roadblocks.

Tracy recommends biting the bullet early when completing a big task.
In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner, Brian Tracy talks about the kind of mentality and habits you must have to achieve your goals. Prioritize the bigger, more difficult task and place it at the top of your to-do list for the day; this is what Tracy calls eating the frog. 

Try to develop a positive addiction to accomplishing those tasks. Endorphins and clarity can become your drugs, and those who develop an addiction continue to strive because of this sensation. There are no shortcuts. You must indefintely practice often and commitedly. 

Related: Time Management Reflects How You Prioritize Your Life

Latest on Entrepreneur