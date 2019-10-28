What Is Your Frog? This Exercise Will Help You Rid Yourself of Mental Roadblocks.

Tracy recommends biting the bullet early when completing a big task.

October 28, 2019

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner, Brian Tracy talks about the kind of mentality and habits you must have to achieve your goals. Prioritize the bigger, more difficult task and place it at the top of your to-do list for the day; this is what Tracy calls eating the frog.

Try to develop a positive addiction to accomplishing those tasks. Endorphins and clarity can become your drugs, and those who develop an addiction continue to strive because of this sensation. There are no shortcuts. You must indefintely practice often and commitedly.

