MadBox Raised a $16.5 Million Series A Round

Plus, there is a new women's clothing rental startup called Armoire, and wellness startup WellSet just raised a pre-seed funding round from a women-led team of investors.
The mobile Game startup, MadBox raised a $16.5 million Series A round. The company develops mobile games and has had 100 million installs in its first year. MadBox handles all the development of the game from start to finish including design to user acquisition. The funding round was led by Alven. 

There is a new women's clothing rental startup called Armoire. Armoire is a women's rental clothing membership that continuously styles you with curated, contemporary designs. It recently opened a brick-and-mortar location in Seattle and has a monthly membership plan starting at $149 a month. 

Wellness startup WellSet is a discovery platform for wellness services like massages and acupuncture. WellSet practitioners are specialists in over 160 different patient conditions and concerns and come from a diverse background of trainings. WellSet just raised a pre-seed funding round from a women-led team of investors.

