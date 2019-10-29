Success Strategies

How to Overcome Rejection and Move Forward With Your Big Goals

If you let rejection motivate you, rather than set you back, you will be able to achieve your most ambitious aspirations.
The truth is that no one likes being rejected but unfortunately, rejection is a part of life for all of us. Fortunately, rejection can also turn into a good thing for many of us.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield speaks about how rejection can help push your forward in life, rather than set you back — especially if you think about them from a positive standpoint. 

Try not to think of rejection as an attack on your self-worth. Instead, think of it as an opportunity to grow and flourish. Keep in mind the following about rejection:

  1. It is a natural part of life.
  2. Most rejection is about the other person, not you. No one has the perfect solution for everyone. 
  3. Rejection can help you if you're willing to persevere. Canfield offers two inspiring stories about KFC's Colonel Sanders and founder of the International Youth Foundation, Rick Little. Both were faced with rejection over and over again, but kept charging forward. 

Try to do something that makes you a little nervous each day, and learn to bounce back. Click the video to hear all of Jack Canfield's recommendations to making the most of rejection.  

