The Roles Discipline and Consistency Play in Achievement

Michael Trainer, creator of Peak Mind and Co-Creator of the Global Citizen Festival, sits down to discuss his philosophy and experiences.

October 26, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Michael Trainer, creator of Peak Mind and Co-Creator of the Global Citizen Festival, talks about today’s experience economy and how events like the Global Citizen Festival can incentivize social and charitable actions. Trainer discusses his commitment to giving everyone access to 21st century education in order to elevate consciousness and solve worldwide problems such as poverty.

Michael and host of The Playbook host David Meltzer, cover a wide range of topics such as why credibility is the secret sauce that helps to align others with your ideas and the relationship between happiness and maintaining beneficial relationships.

