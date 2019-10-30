How This Female-Focused Media Entrepreneur Differentiates Her Company in a Competitive Space

This female founder says her company offers "Martha Stewart results without the Martha Stewart effort."

October 30, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars speaks with President and Co-Founder of First Media Sharon Rechter.

Rechter faced some serious obstacles while starting First Media, a cable content network targeted for specifically women, from scratch. It wasn't easy to convince investors and other players that her network was a viable competitor. However, Rechter's ability to confront challenges and productively change directions helped her navigate major challenges, especially when social media began to overtake cable television. The founder was also able to use this skill when Facebook changed its algorithm in 2018.

Click the video to hear more.

Related: For Fashion Designer Rebecca Minkoff, Even Closed Doors Aren't Wasted Opportunity

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.