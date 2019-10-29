Social Media

VaynerMedia Content Head Talks Branded Video Storytelling for Social Media

Here's why you should create content that strengthens your brand, not the social media platform that distributes it.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this edition of The Rough Cut, where we interview the biggest innovators in digital video, Storyhunter Co-Founder Alex Ragir stops by VaynerMedia’s studio in Long Island City, New York, to speak with Jason Beauregard, Head of Studio for the agency owned by social media magnate Gary Vaynerchuk. They discussed the state of social video and what not to do when creating content for Facebook and Instagram.

For full episodes of The Rough Cut with Alex Ragir, check out Storyhunter's Video Strategist Blog

