Answering This Question Can Change Your Life

This wide-ranging interview breaks down how asking questions can completely change your career trajectory.

October 31, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Lee Zeidman, President of the STAPLES Center, Microsoft Theater and L.A. LIVE, shares some of the lessons he’s learned in his decades of experience running some of the world’s biggest venues, including the importance of being straightforward and the challenges that being a manager presents.

Zeidman and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss strategies to successfully make a lateral move into sports or get your first job in the industry, why honesty is essential in building beneficial relationships in business and the skills that Lee looks for when hiring members of his team.

Related: How Do You Deliver an Experience to Your Customers and Audience?