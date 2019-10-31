Success Strategies

How to Make 7 Figures as a Marketer

Taking on more responsibility and operating at a higher level will help your bottom line.
Contributor
CEO, Single Grain. Founder, Growth Everywhere.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu discusses how to make seven figures as a marketer. Siu points out that although he loves teaching marketing and spreading his skills with others, he has learned the importance of delegation over the years.

If you've gained a certain about expertise, you are probably in a place of leadership. Good leaders know how to get people to rally around a certain cause, keep them happy, lead them and then elevate them to the next level. Being a good marketer means also exercising the leadership skills of hiring, recruiting and retaining employees. 

Eventually, a successful marketer and leader can make seven figures. Finally, Siu provides a bonus tip on how to charge according to value instead of according to a flat, hourly rate. 

Click the video to hear more. 

