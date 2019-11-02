Media Companies

The Challenges of Monetizing Traditional Media

Brian Calle, co-founder of LA Weekly and Irvine Weekly, shares his thoughts on current media trends and how to amplify the global reach of a brand.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Brian Calle, co-founder of LA Weekly and Irvine Weekly, talks about some of the challenges of being a traditional media outlet in 2019, such as declining print advertising revenue, as well as how creative monetization strategies can help to solve those challenges.

Calle and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss topics such as the growth of influencer marketing, the increasing prevalence of freelancers in the media, and why Irvine is the economic engine for Southern California. The pair also talk about their passion for the expanding esports market, creating communities via social media and advice for young entrepreneurs who want to want to work in media.

