Healthcare

How Blue Shield of California Is Trying to Change Healthcare

Jessica Abo sits down with Chief Innovation Officer at Blue Shield of California to discuss how your company can make a positive social impact.
Jeff Semenchuk, Chief Innovation Officer of Blue Shield of California, believes our healthcare system is broken.

"By 2023, we see a new healthcare system," says Semenchuk. "We're calling it at Blue Shield the healthcare model of the future. It works as an integrated ecosystem of a lot of different partners and players that currently work in silos. That could be hospital systems, that could be providers of health records, that could be doctors, that could be insurance plans. So, what we need to do is come together around the member, around the patient and actually equip the patient and the member to be in charge of their health and wellbeing," he says.

Semenchuk sat down with Jessica Abo at the Social Innovation Summit in Los Angeles to discuss what Blue Shield is doing to provide better care, how patients can start being better advocates for themselves and his advice for companies that want to make a positive social impact.

