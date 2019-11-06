Inspiration

Why Bombas Never Underestimates the Importance of the Customer

The CEO of this charitable sock company talks about the importance of putting yourself in your customers' shoes.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars speaks with the CEO and co-founder of Bombas, David Heath, whose company concentrates on producing socks and apparel with a charitable structure. 

Heath kickstarted the company by researching the current market offerings in the space. He recognized that there was a particular gap in the apparel market: The premium sports category. Heath believed customers involved with extreme and demanding sports like cycling, hiking and running were lacking socks.

From this observation, Heath made a special effort to concentrate on sock product development. Since the company donates one pair of socks for each pair sold, Heath knew he had to design an extraordinary product that will sell. 

If he had to give a newer entrepreneur advice it would be to develop focus, create strong company values and always prioritize the customer. 

Click the video to hear more. 

Related: How This CEO Used His Own Need for a Small Loan to Launch a Burgeoning Startup

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur