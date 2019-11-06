Why Bombas Never Underestimates the Importance of the Customer

The CEO of this charitable sock company talks about the importance of putting yourself in your customers' shoes.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars speaks with the CEO and co-founder of Bombas, David Heath, whose company concentrates on producing socks and apparel with a charitable structure.

Heath kickstarted the company by researching the current market offerings in the space. He recognized that there was a particular gap in the apparel market: The premium sports category. Heath believed customers involved with extreme and demanding sports like cycling, hiking and running were lacking socks.

From this observation, Heath made a special effort to concentrate on sock product development. Since the company donates one pair of socks for each pair sold, Heath knew he had to design an extraordinary product that will sell.

If he had to give a newer entrepreneur advice it would be to develop focus, create strong company values and always prioritize the customer.

