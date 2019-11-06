Entrepreneur Mindset

If You Think This Way, You're Holding Yourself Back

Overcome this mindset and make your goals a reality.
Guest Writer
Certified Financial Planner, Author and Blogger
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose talks about a destructive way of thinking that can stand in the way of your success. Adopting a growth mindset over a negative mindset can spell the difference between failure and success. If you're not paying attention, negativity may cut into your potential and your bottom line. 

Escaping a limiting mindset can be extremely difficult, but it starts with injecting belief in yourself that you can do it. After all, explains Rose, the first step to becoming wealthy is believing you can become wealthy. With a self-confident, positive mindset, you can — and will — achieve your goals. 

Click the video to hear more. 

The New Employee Manual

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Unstoppable

Driven

Breakthrough

