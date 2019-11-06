If You Think This Way, You're Holding Yourself Back

Overcome this mindset and make your goals a reality.

November 6, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose talks about a destructive way of thinking that can stand in the way of your success. Adopting a growth mindset over a negative mindset can spell the difference between failure and success. If you're not paying attention, negativity may cut into your potential and your bottom line.

Escaping a limiting mindset can be extremely difficult, but it starts with injecting belief in yourself that you can do it. After all, explains Rose, the first step to becoming wealthy is believing you can become wealthy. With a self-confident, positive mindset, you can — and will — achieve your goals.

