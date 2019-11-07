Company Culture

Why This Executive Chose the Title of Chief Heart Officer

In this episode, the CHO of VaynerMedia, talks about her strategies for making an office into a place of belonging.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On this episode of The Playbook, VaynerMedia’s Chief Heart Officer Claude Silver shares her ideas with Entrepreneur Network partner David Meltzer on:

  • Why she chose the title of Chief Heart Officer at VaynerMedia [3:05].
  • Her mission to make VaynerMedia into a place of belonging and bravery [11:58].
  • The generational differences in the workforce and how they cause separation between employees [13:45].
  • Why she focuses on energy management instead of time management [18:47].

Latest on Entrepreneur