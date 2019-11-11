The Best Way to Get Yourself Motivated for the Day

Improve your motivation every morning with these easy tricks.

November 11, 2019 2 min read

We all have 24 hours a day to achieve your goals. How can we maximize that time and optimize our productivity?

If you want to kickstart your day, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy says you should supplement your morning routine with motivational tools like speaking positive affirmations, which Tracy believes is one of the most underrated techniques of motivation. With positive affirmations, your subconscious mind will naturally incorporate these positive phrases over time.

Tell yourself phrases like, "I like myself," and, "I love my work." If you tell yourself these phrases enough, your subconscious will start to believe them and make them your reality.

