Inspirational Stories to Help You Persevere Through Negativity

November 12, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It takes an impressive amount of will and foresight to pursue a big goal. But in this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield shares some stories of inviduals that overcame rejection in an impressive manner.

Two successful figures who were rejected by the school of their choice include Stephen Spielberg and General Douglas MacArthur. A few figures that had trouble with getting their work recognized include authors Theodor "Dr. Seuss" Geisel, John Grisham and George Lucas.

If you're looking for some inspirational stories to convince you not to give up and keep on the path to success, just remember that some people thought Star Wars lacked potential.

Click the video to hear more.

