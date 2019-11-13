Company Culture

How This Tech-Based Car Company Prioritizes Different Perspectives Within Its Office Culture

Diverse experiences are part of the environment and community at Byton automobile.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars gets an office tour of automobile and smart device company Byton. 

Byton team members, from the engineers to upper management, offer insights into a day at the tech company. The startup's energetic office space combines many different sets of experiences and expertise in one place. The diversity of the office creates an interesting atmosphere of collaboration and culture. 

The office is pet-friendly, hires many young company members and boasts a team of chefs who provide healthy meals that keep the entire office energized and excited about their work. 

Click the video to hear more. 

Latest on Entrepreneur