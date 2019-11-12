Refinery29's Video Guru on the Future of Content, TV and Events

Where does content consumption go from here?

November 12, 2019

In this edition of The Rough Cut, Storyhunter co-founder and Entrepreneur Network partner Alex Ragir takes a trip to Refinery29’s offices in West Los Angeles to sit down with Stone Roberts, VP of Global Video Strategy. Roberts recently moved the Refinery29 video team from New York to LA, and he and Ragir discuss the future of content consumption, as well as Stone’s three "R’s" for success, the future of TV programming and experiential marketing.

