The Biggest Misconception About Millionaires

Richard Branson and James Dyson are two entrepreneurs who got knocked down many times, only to get back up.

November 13, 2019 1 min read

Do millionaires reach their financial status and success because they stumbled upon one lucky idea? In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose and Joseph Hogue say it is never as easy as it seems. Success is not made overnight, and it often takes many failures to get where you ultimately want to go. However, failure is feedback, and roadblocks can be viewed opportunities to grow and improve.

To hear more about working towards goals and find that million-dollar idea, click the video.

