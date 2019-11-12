Philanthropy

Eva Longoria on Finding Great Mentors and Achieving Big Goals

The actor, producer, and director breaks down how she is helping women create a better future for themselves and their families.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Contributor
Founder, Build Like a Woman; Founder/CEO of Grayce & Co
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Eva Longoria is a consummate multi-hyphenate, an actor, producer, director, entrepreneur, designer and, perhaps most impressively, staunch activist and philanthropist through the Eva Longoria Foundation. The Foundation seeks to help Latinas build better futures for themselves and their families through education and entrepreneurship.

I spoke with Eva about her multi-faceted career and how a willingness to commit first and then deal with her fear later has resulted in her success. What was most striking about our conversation was her belief that we can all learn the skills we need in order to achieve our goals, regardless of how big they are or where we are starting out. We discussed the best way to work with mentors, trusting our instincts as women, and the importance of using gratitude as a light to guide the way towards our true path.

“When I look back, I’ve never had to look for role models,” she told me. Instead of turning to famous people, Eva started with the women in her direct community, learning from her mothers and aunts. When she moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting with just $22 in her pocket, it was her mother’s conviction that she could figure out anything that helped her to break into an acting career.

In the above video, she shows us all that we can tackle our biggest dreams and the importance of using our voice, tools and resources to help lift up those around us.

Note: Video produced by Kari Jones. A special thank you to our incredible venue partners at Convene DTLA for hosting us in Los Angeles. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur