Don Katz on How He Launched Audible and Business Lessons From Jeff Bezos

Listen to this wide-ranging interview between Katz and Entrepreneur Network partner David Meltzer.
Don Katz on How He Launched Audible and Business Lessons From Jeff Bezos
Image credit: Bryan Bedder | Stringer | Getty Images
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Don Katz, the founder and CEO of Audible, talks about his journey from professional writer to founding Audible, covering topics such as why voice is such a powerful storytelling tool, how he handled early criticisms and the future of the "listening revolution."

This episode of The Playbook also includes:

  • How his fearless attitude helped him launch Audible. [1:38]
  • Why the voice in your head is such an emotionally powerful tool for storytelling. [7:10]
  • What he learned from Jeff Bezos about inputs, outputs and monetization. [10:39]
  • Why you should never be afraid to challenge the status quo by thinking outside-the-box. [14:58]

