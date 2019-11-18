Personal Development

3 Ways to Invest in Yourself and Your Business at the Same Time

Improve your mindset and skill set with these tips.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

At ClickFunnels’ annual Funnel Hacking Live conference, Emily Richett interviews Bradley Gibb, co-founder of Cashflow Tactics, to learn how he scaled his financial services business and how other entrepreneurs can implement financial advice to grow their businesses.

Gibb believes that much of his company’s philosophies surrounding personal financial freedom are also vital to growing a business. “The best investment we have and the best investment you can ever make is first and foremost in yourself. You are your greatest asset,” he says.

Here are Gibb’s top three things entrepreneurs should invest in and grow first in order to grow their businesses.

1. Mindset

It’s vital for entrepreneurs to invest in and grow their mindset. Even once they accomplish the hard work of getting a business up and running, Gibb says, “If we can't understand and comprehend and look to where that next level is, then there is never going to be the push for growth.”

2. Skillset

Gibb’s company focuses on educating its customers first because developing skills and knowledge are key to being financially healthy. Gibbs says that this idea correlates to entrepreneurial success as well. “That's why we're so passionate about starting with the right education, exposing the fallacies and the misconceptions ... So that then when money comes in, then when the growth comes in, you're able to be a steward of that and protect it and grow it.”

3. Network

Once you’ve developed the tactics and skills you need, the most important step moving forward is building a solid network and mentors. Gibb says that entrepreneurs should ask themselves, “Who has done it? Who is out in front that we could follow and model and emulate to get there?”

This was key to Gibb’s own success. He says, “It came down to mentors. It came down to networks … We know there are tactics there, but who can help us line those things up so that we can move even faster?"

Watch the full interview for more advice on how to be successful, both with your personal finance and in business.

Latest on Entrepreneur