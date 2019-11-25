Failure

How to Recover Gracefully From Mistakes and Failures

It's not about how you stumble but how you get back up.
VIP Contributor
Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International, Speaker and Author
In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy discusses how to keep moving through life's ups and downs, to stay positive and learn from the failures. Here are some tips on how to overcome some of life's failures. 

  1. Know one trustworthy person you can be completely honest with and reveal your insecurities to. By having one person to disclose your concerns to, who will not shame or make you feel less than, you can get back up from a setback with fervor. 
  2. Remain positive. Double-check that you are not constantly playing the victim; when things go wrong, do not adopt a defeatist mindset but an optimistic one.
  3. Cut your losses. Intelligent people cut their losses by staying positive and minimizing their mistakes. They do not stick to bad decisions. 
  4. Learn from your mistakes. Committing to improvement, no matter how bad the mistake may sting, allows you to make progress and build up resilience. 

