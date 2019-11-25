Positivity

This Entrepreneur Is Helping People Remember Why They Matter

Jessica Abo sits down with the Founder and CEO of a nonprofit organization trying to create a world where everyone knows they matter.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Founder of JaboTV, Media Personality, Keynote Speaker and Consultant
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Matthew Emerzian was on a successful career path before he decided to pivot.

"I worked for 10 years in the music industry at a very successful level and woke up on a Monday morning and had a major mental breakdown," Emerzian explains. "I suffered from anxiety and depression and I found my purpose through living a life that wasn't about me. The idea of doing something not about me on a weekly basis changed my life and that became the inspiration to start the nonprofit."

Emerzian's nonprofit, Every Monday Matters, is on a mission is to help people understand how much, and why, they matter.

"Our two biggest programs are our education program and our corporate program. The education program is a free social-emotional learning curriculum for K-12. With that, we reach nearly two million students nationwide; and, on the other side, we have our corporate program, which helps companies create better work cultures and engage their employees in things that matter at work."

Watch the full video between Emerzian and Entrepreneur Network partner Jessica Abo to see Emerzian's advice on how to help live their best lives. You can also check out his new book, You Matter: Learning to Love Who You Really Are, which comes out February 11th, 2020.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur